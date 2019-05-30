Box Office Buzz – May 30, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! New at the box office this weekend is the much anticipated “Rocket Man” (Paramount) – Taron Egerton stars in this musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John’s breakthrough years. Egerton does do all of his own singing in this film! Elton John co-starred along side Egerton in 2017’s “Kingsmen: The Golden Circle”. My fave casting tidbits you know, before Egerton landed the role, Justin Timberlake was Elton’s choice. Tom Cruise was considered as well as Daniel Radcliffe and the one who I believe could have pulled it off, James McAvoy! I love a true story of living legends excited about this one and love his music!

Also out is “Godzilla: King Of The Monsters” (Warner Bros.) – This new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency, Monarch, as its members face off against a battery of monsters, including the mighty Godzilla. This is Millie Bobby Brown’s film debut. She is best known for starring in the series “Stranger Things”. And, this movie is expected to set up the confrontation Godzilla will have with King Kong in the upcoming “Godzilla Vs. Kong” set for a 2020 release.

If you want to be creeped out, “Ma” (Universal Pictures) is on screens for you! A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. The director for this film, Tate Taylor, directed star Octavia Spencer in her Oscar winning performance for “The Help”!

Brand new on Blu-Ray this week is “Greta” (Focus Features) – A young woman befriends a lonely widow who’s harboring a dark and deadly agenda toward her. Chloe Grace Moretz stars and Isabelle Huppert star. This film was underrated in theatrical release, in my opinion. I love that the creeper is an older woman!

Let’s interact on social media! i love hearing what you think!

Make sure you’re in on the new registration giveaway. It’s so easy! You can win a pair of passes to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and $20 in food and beverage from The Backlot! Go to OzarksFirst.com, go to the contest/events tab, you’ll see Box Office Buzz Giveaway. It’s that simple! I look forward to seeing you next time!