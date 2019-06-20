Box Office Buzz – June 20, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! New this weekend on the big screen is “Toy Story 4” (Walt Disney Pictures) – When a new toy called “Forky” joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are back of course and there are so many superstar vocals in this. This film is released 24 years after 1995’s “Toy Story”, 20 years after 1999’s “Toy Story 2”, and 9 years after 2010’s “Toy Story 3”. So, as I hear from The Hollywoods, this is the final film so don’t miss it!

Wanna be scared? Then “Childs Play” is a selection for you! (United Artists Releasing) – A mother gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Aubrey Plaza stars, she is actually super underrated! And, guess who the voice of Chucky is this time around? Luke Skywalker himself, Mr. Mark Hamill.

New on BluRay this week is “Us” (Universal Pictures) – A family’s serene beach vacation turns to chaos when their doppelgängers appear and begin to terrorize them. Jordan Peele wrote and directed this fright fest. Lupita Nyong’o stars. This is Peele’s follow up to his successful debut, “Get Out”. I think this movie is a solid good, but, not life changingly great!

And, “Beach Bum” is also on Blu-Ray (Neon) – A rebellious stoner named Moondog lives life by his own rules. Matthew McConaughey stars alongside Isla Fisher and Snoop Dogg in this wild ride. This for sure is not a movie for everyone. You will walk away scratching your head saying, I kind of liked it, but, should I have and at the same time, what the heck did I just watch? That was kind of horrible? So that’s really all I can say about “Beach Bum” folks!

I love them so much, The outdoor movies at Founders Park! My fave part – admission is always free! This Friday is “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and Saturday “BUMBLEBEE”. This is one of my very faves of “Transformer” world! See parkboard.org for more info and the schedule!

Let’s interact on social media! I love do that with you!

Win a pair of passes to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and $20 in food and beverage from the backlot! It’s super simple! Go to OzarksFirst.com, go to the contest and events tab, you’ll see Box Office Buzz giveaway, and you’re pretty much done! I look forward to seeing you next time!