Box Office Buzz – July 18, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! New at the box this weekend is “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios) – After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. Beyonce and Donald Glover lead the vocal cast in this telling by director Jon Favreau. This is Favreau’s second live-action Disney movie based on a Disney animated movie after directing 2016’s “The Jungle Book”. James Earl Jones, Hans Zimmer, Elton and Tim Rice are the only people who worked on the original animated film that reprise their respective roles, as the voice of Mufasa, the composer of the film, and songwriters. Favreau stated about doing the film, “It feels like we’re restoring a classic historic architectural landmark.”

“The Art of Self Defense” (Bleeker Street Media) – A man is attacked at random on the street. He enlists at a local dojo, led by a charismatic and mysterious Sensei, in an effort to learn how to defend himself. This is Jesse Eisenberg’s first comedy movie since 2015’s “American Ultra”. I use the term comedy loosely it is definitely dark. And, this flick is “out there.” It is not one for mainstream audiences. I love the masterful and at times disturbing performance by Eisenberg.

Tops at the box – “Spider-Man: Far From Home” rakes in the dough and makes it number one again. I really, really love this movie. “Toy Story 4”, the instant classic, sits at number 2 and “Crawl” debuts at number 3. This creepster with alligators on the loose during a hurricane is far fetched, but, I’m a sucker for an underwater creature feature.

Brand new on Blu-Ray this week is “Shazaam” (Warner Bros.) – We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word “SHAZAM” this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the grown-up superhero Shazam. Zachary Levi is great in the role and this is a rather favorable superhero offering for the more youthful crowd. I enjoyed it!

Another film on Blu-Ray is the smaller “Little Woods” (Refinery 29) – This is a film about two sisters who work outside the law to better their lives. Tess Thompson and Lily James star. This showed one time at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and I’m very happy I saw it on the big screen. It’s very rich in story and the performances are extremely strong!

It’s almost coming to an end. The outdoor movies at Founders Park. It’s just a must and a great family activity and priced right at free! See “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Friday and on Saturday one of my faves last year, “Crazy Rich Asians”! AGAIN Admission is always free. Visit www.parkboard.org for more info and to glance at the remaining schedule!

Let’s interact on social media. I love doing that with you!

We want you to win our great prize pack from the Alamo Drafthouse. A pair of tickets and $20 in food and beverage. Get in those recliners and be waited on hand and foot. You can win a pair of passes to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and $20 in food and beverage from The Backlot! Go to ozarksfirst.com, go to the contest/events tab, see Box Office Buzz and there you go! I look forward to seeing you next time!