Box Office Buzz – July 11, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! New on the big screen this weekend is “Stuber” (Walt Disney Studios) – A mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu picks up a grizzled detective who is hot on the trail of a sadistic, bloodthirsty terrorist and finds himself thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he has to keep his wits, himself unharmed, and work with his passenger while maintaining his high-class rating. Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista star. This is the first R-rated film distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures since 2013’s “The Fifth Estate”.

And, I love an underwater creature flick, out this weekend is “Crawl” (Paramount Pictures) – A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators. Barry Pepper stars. This is from the same director as “Piranha 3-D” and was inspired by a true alligator event from Hurricane Florence.

Brand new on Blu-Ray this week is “Pet Sematary” (Paramount Pictures) A doctor and his wife relocate from Boston to rural Maine with their two young children. The couple soon discover a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near their new home. Well, this update didn’t change my life. It’s creepy enough. The cat is wild. And, John Lithgow is always 100% stellar. But, it’s not a must, must see in my humble opinion.

One of my favorite things to do in Springfield is absolutely free! The Outdoor Movies at Founders Park! This Friday see instant classic “The Goonies” and, on Saturday, another classic, “Jurassic Park”! Again, admission is always free. See parkboard.org for more info and to glance at the schedule!

