Box Office Buzz – August 8, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! New on screens this weekend, get ready kids, there is a lot to tell you about!

Now in Springfield is “The Farewell” (A24) – A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. The incredibly versatile Awkwafina stars in an award worthy performance.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (Paramount Pictures) – Dora, the teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. This is the first Nick Jr. film to be released theatrically.

Also on screens is “The Art of Racing in the Rain” (20th Century Fox/Walt Disney Pictures) – Through his bond with his owner a golden retriever, an aspiring Formula One race car driver learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. Milo Ventimiglia stars alongside Kevin Coster and Amanda Seyfreid. This is based on the beloved book by Garth Stein.

This time of year move from the superheroes and kids fare to spooky stuff “Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark” (Lionsgate) – A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. This is based on the “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” book series published in the 1980s.

And slated for a Springfield release is, “The Kitchen” (Warner Bros.) – The wives of New York gangsters in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands’ rackets after they’re locked up in prison. This is more dramatic fare starring Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and the first major drama production for Tiffany Haddish.

Tops at the Box: “The Fast & Furious Present: Hobbs & Shaw” raced straight to the top! Dwayne the Rock Johnson and Jason Statham star in this spin off flick from the popular Fast and Furious series. There are some incredible surprise cameos! This movie takes place two years after the events of 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious”. “Lion King” is still holding strong at number two! And, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” is a very respectful number three!

Brand new on Blu-Ray this week is “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” (Warner Bros.) – In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective. Ryan Reynolds leads the vocal stylings!

This is wild! Celebrating its 80th year since its original release in August of 1939 is “The Wizard of Oz”! This film is as good today as 1939. It was ahead of its time and you can see it on big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on August 12th & 13th.

Let’s interact on social media. Find me on Facebook and sometimes on Instagram and Twitter!!!

We want you to win our great prize pack from the Alamo Drafthouse. A pair of tickets and $20 in food and beverage. Get in those recliners and be waited on hand and foot. You can win a pair of passes to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and $20 in food and beverage from The Backlot! Go to ozarksfirst.com, go to the contest/events tab, see Box Office Buzz and there you go! I look forward to seeing you next time!