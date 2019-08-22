Box Office Buzz – August 22, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! New on screens this weekend is “Ready Or Not!” (Fox Searchlight Pictures) – A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game. This literally put a new spin on bridezilla!

And “Angel Has Fallen” (Summit Entertainment) – Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat. Girard Butler stars in this installment of the trilogy following 2013’s “Olympus Has Fallen” and 2016’s “London Has Fallen”.

Also out, the faith based film, “Overcomer” (Affirm Films) – Life changes overnight for Coach John Harrison when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. When the largest manufacturing plant shuts down and hundreds of families leave their town. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new-found friend.

Tops At The Box: Let’s look at all the flicks that debuted over the weekend and where they landed! “Good Boys” debuted in the top spot. This stars Jacob Tremblay and is produced by Seth Rogen & Jonah Hill. So, adding those two names, means adding a bit of comedy not for the whole family but still fun! “47 Meters: Uncaged” took a bite at number 7, an ok flick, not a must see. “Blinded by the Light” came on at number 9, not sure why it’s all the way down there as it’s a true story of a Pakistani journalist who truly loved the music of Bruce Springsteen and it changed his life in 1980’s England. I liked this a lot. And, we found Berndadette all the way at number 11. Yep, “Where’d You Go Bernadette” is a decent film, definitely not life changing, but, decent.

Brand new on Blu-Ray this week is “The Biggest Little Farm” (LD ENTERTAINMENT) – Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles.

