Box Office Buzz – August 15, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! New at the box this weekend is: “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (Columbia Pictures) – The flightless birds and scheming green pigs take their beef to the next level. The vocal casting is amazing on this: Awkwafina, Bill Hader, Jason Sudekis, Tiffany Haddish, Josh Gad, Peter Dinklage, Maya Rudolph and Sterling K. Brown. I mean, there are even more!

And, hold on to your ears, “Good Boys” (Universal Pictures) – Three sixth grade boys ditch school and embark on an epic journey while carrying accidentally stolen drugs, being hunted by teenage girls, and trying to make their way home in time for a long-awaited party. The talented beyond his years, Jacob Tremblay stars. Just a word to the wise, this is a rated R flick, despite the young cute boys starring.

Wanting to take a bite out of the box is, “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) – Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they’ve entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves. Nia Long and John Corbett star in this sequel to 2017’s flick with Mandy Moore.

And, “Blinded By The Light” (New Line Cinema) – In 1987 during the austere days of Thatcher’s Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen. Movie title comes from Springsteen’s song Blinded by the Light which was made famous by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band.

Plus, “Where’d You Go Bernadette” (Annapura Pictures) – A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery. Cate Blanchett stars. This is based upon the novel of the same name by Maria Semple.

Brand new on Blu-Ray this week is “Avengers: Endgame” (Walt Disney Studios) – After the devastating events of 2018’s “Avenger’s: Infinity War”, the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to restore balance to the universe. This is is a great flick and really a well done ending to this Avenger world.

