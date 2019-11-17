Border Patrol agent shoots Russian allegedly trying to sneak into US

News

by: Louis Casiano

Posted: / Updated:

A border fence in Nogales, Ariz. A Border Patrol agent shot a Russian citizen allegedly attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday. (iStock)

(FOX) — A Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a Russian citizen who appeared to be trying to enter the United States illegally from Mexico, the Border Patrol said.

The agent was trying to arrest the man just after 7:15 p.m. on the U.S.-Mexico border east of Lukeville, Ariz., Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.

“As the agent attempted to arrest the subject, a physical altercation ensued, and the agent discharged his firearm, striking the subject,” CBP said.

The agency said the injured man was flown to a Phoenix hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The border agent was not harmed.

The FBI and the CBP Use of Force Incident Team are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

