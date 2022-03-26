PARK HILLS, Mo.–Police departments from Kansas City, Dallas and New York City were among those represented Saturday at Mineral Area College Field House for the visitation and funeral of Bonne Terre Police Officer Lane Burns, who died in the line of duty March 17.

Hundreds came out to show love and respect for the 30-year-old who was shot and killed in a motel shootout.

He was remembered Saturday as a fiance, a father, a friend with a quick wit, and someone who will be missed.

A funeral procession is scheduled to begin at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Missouri at 9 am Sunday and will lead to a burial service at the Harvey Cemetery in Carthage, Missouri.