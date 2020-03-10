Bond reduction hearing for man accused of sexual abuse

News
Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Mo. – One of two men from Seymour facing multiple charges of sexually abusing two children will be in court later today, March 10, for a bond reduction hearing.

43-year-old Samuel Barnett is being held at a $500,000 bond.

He and Wayne Shockey are each charged with first-degree child molestation.

Barnett also faces five other charges of abuse, statutory rape, and sodomy.

A statement details more than three years of alleged abuse by the two men against a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now