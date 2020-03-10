Bond reduction hearing for man accused of sexual abuse

SEYMOUR, Mo. – One of two men from Seymour facing multiple charges of sexually abusing two children will be in court later today, March 10, for a bond reduction hearing.

43-year-old Samuel Barnett is being held at a $500,000 bond.

He and Wayne Shockey are each charged with first-degree child molestation.

Barnett also faces five other charges of abuse, statutory rape, and sodomy.

A statement details more than three years of alleged abuse by the two men against a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl.