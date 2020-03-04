Bolivar PD talks gun security following child’s accidental shooting

BOLIVAR, Mo.– After a child was accidentally shot by his younger brother on Tuesday (03/02/2020), the Bolivar Police Department is offering up safety advice to gun owners.

“Most police departments have available to them free-for-use gun locks,” Bolivar Police Lieutenant Roger Barron told Ozarks First.

Barron says the lock is capable of sliding through just about any unloaded gun.

The shooting on Tuesday happened, police say, after a boy who is younger than 2 years old was able to access a weapon left on his parent’s nightstand. The boy was able to squeeze the trigger, sending a bullet into his older brother’s left abdomen.

The victim of the shooting is now in a hospital in St. Louis and in stable condition.

“Anybody that’s going to own a gun,” Barron said Wednesday, “especially those homes that have children, [gun safety] should be a paramount thing. I understand that a lot of people, and rightly so, keep firearms to protect their family and their property. But we also have to remember to protect the entire family.”

Barron says, accident or not, these kinds of child-on-child shootings can result in a parent facing serious criminal charges.

“If a parent or someone who is in charge of the child acts with negligence or recklessly, and that leads another child to be injured, that could constitute the crime of endangering the welfare of a child,” he said.

If you or someone you know is interested in obtaining a gun lock offered by the Bolivar Police Department, call (417) 326-5298.