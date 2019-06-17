Bolivar native crowned Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen

MEXICO, MO – “I’ve been waiting for this moment a long time,” Shae Smith, 2019 Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen and a Bolivar native said.

Smith won Miss Missouri’s Oustanding Teen this weekend.

Smith’s platform is raising money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. She lost two siblings to Trisomy 18, and raising money for the hospitals is a way for her to honor their lives.

“My motto is one dollar at a time, one miracle at a time,” Smith said. “And the reason for that is I want to be able to encourage people to just donate one dollar at a time because it truly does add up. I had a brother and sister who passed away due to a form of Trisomy 18, and, in honor of them, I want to be able to raise this money for them. And, to date, I have raised over $40,000, so I am super honored to get to raise money for them.”

Smith’s next step will be going to the week-long national competition in Orlando.