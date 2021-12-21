Bolivar man indicted in son’s slaying

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A grand jury has indicted a Bolivar man in the slaying of his 12-year-old son in 2020.

Chad Baker, 41, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February on charges of first-degree murder, domestic assault and armed criminal action, but the case file was transferred to a grand jury and an indictment was handed up on Dec. 17, online court records show.

He is to be arraigned on those charges on Jan. 3, 2022 in Polk County Circuit Court.

Baker was committed last year to the Missouri Department of Mental Health for treatment after he had been shown to lack the capacity to understand the proceedings against him or to assist in his defense.

He was found competent to proceed to court in November, court records show.

Baker is accused of killing his son behind an outbuilding at his home on Aug. 16, 2020,

Bolivar police officers responding to a call from a relative of Baker found the child lying on the ground unconscious and not breathing, according to a probable cause statement.

Significant physical trauma to the head was apparent, the document states, and a bloody piece of steel was found nearby.

Baker’s father, who called law enforcement after discovering the slaying, told officers he had gone to the scene after Baker called him to say he “needed to talk to him.” The subject said he knew something was wrong so he went to the residence where he found the victim on the ground.

He told investigators Baker admitted to him that he had killed his son.