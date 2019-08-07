Bolivar man charged with felony for making terrorist threat

BOLIVAR, Mo.– Charges have been filed against a Bolivar man for making terroristic threats.

The Bolivar Police Department’s probable cause statement said Chesley Rayleen Mincks, 20, was charged for making terroristic threats against the town of Bolivar

Bolivar Police responded to a call on 816 E Maupin for a report of a man waving a gun around.

Mincks had barricaded himself in a room inside the residence with a .22 caliber, Ruger rifle.

Mincks is a convicted felon and was banned from the possession of a firearm

A standoff occurred after Minks stated that he wanted to go on a shooting rampage in Bolivar killing anyone and everyone. Mincks was sitting in a chair facing the door with an AK-47 rifle pointed at the door. He had altered the riffle and was afraid he would be indicted because of it.

The statement said Mincks said he wanted law enforcement to kill him so that he didn’t have to go to prison again.

He had also made several homemade explosions that he planned on using during the rampage or on law enforcement if he needed to.

Mincks is charged with a felony of making a terrorist threat, and unlawful possession of a firearm

He was later taken into custody without incident.