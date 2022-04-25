BOLIVAR, Mo. – The Central Care Center is hosting a food truck festival to help local cancer patients.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 14th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Central Care Cancer Center located at 1501 N. Oakland Ave. in Bolivar.

There will be dunk tanks, face painting, balloon animals, cake walks, live music, and food trucks. Some of the following trucks will be on-site:

Sonny’s Burgers

Tacos El Champu

Dusty Bob’s

Back Porch Bakery

Doc Rob’s Kettle Corn

Route 32 Café

All proceeds and donations will help ease the financial burden of local cancer patients by helping pay for some of their costs including home expenses, transportation, lodging, food and more.

For more information, call (417) 326-7200 or visit: cccancer.com/event/foodtruck-festival/