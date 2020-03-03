Bolivar child hospitalized after brother fires unsecured gun

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A a young boy was sent to the hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after being shot in the abdomen by his younger brother.

The Bolivar Police say they received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a child had been wounded with a firearm. When the police arrived, the boy was being treated by medical personnel and was eventually taken to a Bolivar hospital.

Bolivar PD says the two boys, both under six years old, got ahold of a weapon that was left in an unsecured area. One of the children grabbed the gun and was able to fire it, striking his brother in the left side of the abdomen.

An investigation is ongoing with the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division and the Bolivar Police Department.

The child shot is currently in stable condition in a Springfield hospital.