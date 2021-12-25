Boil water advisory issued for Everton

EVERTON, Mo. – For the time being, residents of this Dade county community are being asked to boil their water before use as a precautionary measure.

The City of Everton tells OzarksFirst the city water system was out of order for several hours following a malfunction. Service has been restored. However, as with any water outage, there exists a slight potential for contamination. The city confirms there is no reason at this time to believe contaminants entered the supply. A standard test has been conducted on the water, and it will be sent to a lab on Monday. Results are expected back on Tuesday. Until that time, to be on the safe side, water customers are asked to boil their water before using it.