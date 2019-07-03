Boeing will pay 100 million dollars to families of those killed in jets

U.S. — Boeing is paying 100 million dollars to the families and communities of the 346 people killed aboard its 7-37 Max Jets.

The money is going to non-profits which will distribute the funds to support education for victims’ children and living expenses for families.

The airplanes have been grounded world-wide since March.

Two crashes within six months under similar conditions led investigators to believe a problem with the plane’s software system is to blame.

One of them happened in Indonesia And the other in Ethiopia.

Boeing is facing several lawsuits over the 7-37 max crashes.

The company says families that accept money will not have to give up their rights to pursue legal action.