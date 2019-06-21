Body found near Lake Springfield dam

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police are conducting a death investigation after locating the body near the Lake Springfield dam early Friday morning.

Police say they were tipped off by a park visitor who found a driver license and other personal items on the ground.

The visitor called police after seeing the name on the license was connected to a missing person in Springfield.

Police responded, searched the area, and eventually discovered a body nearby.

Right now, no foul play is suspected but an investigation into the identity of the body is underway.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss