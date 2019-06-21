Body found near Lake Springfield dam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Police are conducting a death investigation after locating the body near the Lake Springfield dam early Friday morning.

Police say they were tipped off by a park visitor who found a driver license and other personal items on the ground.

The visitor called police after seeing the name on the license was connected to a missing person in Springfield.

Police responded, searched the area, and eventually discovered a body nearby.

Right now, no foul play is suspected but an investigation into the identity of the body is underway.