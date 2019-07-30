Body found in suitcase in McDonald County, authorities now investigating

1  of  2
MCDONALD Co, Mo. (KODE) – Authorities are investigating a homicide after a dead woman is found inside a suitcase.

On Monday, the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office was called to Highway 59 between Noel and Ginger Blue for a body found on a steep hillside along the roadway.

The body had been found by a local man that was bicycling through the area. Along with the body was a suitcase in which investigators believe the female had been put into.

The McDonald County Coroner believes the body has been there for quite some time. Identification of the body has not yet been made.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Tuesday in Springfield.

This story is still developing.

