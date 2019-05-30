Live Now
Body found in search for Utah girl, 5, after uncle gives map to remains, police say

News

by: Louis Casiano

LOGAN, Ut. (FOX) — Investigators found a body Wednesday in the search for a missing 5-year-old Utah girl after her uncle, who is charged in her murder, provided a map to her remains, police said Wednesday.

The body turned up less than a block from her home, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said, adding that investigators were working to confirm the remains were Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley.

Hours earlier, Alex Whipple, 21, was charged in her death. He and revealed her location after prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty against him, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said.

Shelley was reported missing Saturday from her home in Logan, a city about 80 north of Salt Lake City. She was found under trees and brush.

“There are not words to express the sadness and heartbreak we feel today,” a statement read by a victim’s advocate on behalf of the girl’s mother, Jessica Whipple, said. “This did not end the way we wanted to do but in the sadness we are comforted by the effort people put in to find Lizzy. We would never have expected this outpouring of love and support. It was beautiful.”

