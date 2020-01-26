Body found in burned out Vermillion home

VERMILLION, Kan. (AP) – Kansas fire officials are investigating a house explosion and fire in northeastern Kansas where a body was later discovered.

Television station WIBW reports the explosion was reported just after 7 a.m. Friday at a house in Vermillion.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control about three hours later. A search of the burned-out home then led to discovery of the body.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim and say they do not yet know what caused the explosion and fire.

The Marshall County Sheriff Office says an autopsy has been ordered.