UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1.

Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able to enter the home and continue the investigation. The area has been the source of some recent reports of vicious dogs.

UPDATE 1 P.M. — Animal control removed a dog from the property.

Original story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A section of North Lone Pine Avenue between East Commercial Street and East Atlantic Street in northern Springfield was closed off as police gathered at a home to investigate a found body.

Several police and other emergency vehicles were at the scene. Animal control arrived to assist and entered the home.

The scene is still active. This article will be updated as more information is released.