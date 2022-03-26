TECUMSEH, Mo. – The bodies of two people who died on the North Fork River on Friday have been recovered.

Troopers say three people were in a fishing boat along the waterway in Ozark County. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol Water Division report, the vessel overturned and sank when it struck a tree extending from the bank to the the river.



One of the three occupants survived and swam to shore. Authorities say the two died, including Michael Dunlap, who was 32 and from Norwood, and Robert Smith, who was 60 and from Drury, Missouri.