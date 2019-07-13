Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Boat explodes leaving three people hospitalized

News
Posted: / Updated:

SHELL KNOB, Mo. — A boat explosion occurred in Shell Knob causing multiple injuries.

According to the Central Crossing Fire Protection District, a call was received around 1:15 p.m. on July 13.

The crew saw heavy fire from a boat at a fueling dock.

The Fire Protection District Facebook post says that the boat was fueled and there was a struggle to get the engine to start.

Four people were on the boat during the explosion, two of those people were transported to the hospital by ambulance and one by helicopter.

The remaining person refused care at the scene.

The fire took 15 minutes to get under control and the scene was cleared around 2:20 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau