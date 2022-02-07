SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Board of Education for Springfield Public Schools has completed its performance evaluation of the new superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan.

The Board unanimously approved a one-year extension through the 2024-2025 year as an amendment to her three-year contract. Dr. Lathan became superintendent on July 1, 2021.

“Dr. Lathan’s relational and thoughtful leadership is appreciated by our Board of Education, and we support her on-going efforts to listen, assess and make needed adjustments to best serve our students, teachers and parents,” said Dr. Alina Lehnert, president of the SPS Board of Education. “We note that her thorough entry plan discoveries provide her with a springboard to collaboratively set intentional goals with the Board in order to maximize our district in the coming years.”

“During the first six months in my new home, I have learned much about SPS and the Springfield community,” said Dr. Lathan. “There is much to celebrate and also great potential for continued growth at SPS. I am grateful to the Board of Education for its support and leadership as we work together to best serve our students, employees and community. I am excited about the work ahead.”