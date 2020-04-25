Blunt among lawmakers calling for media advertising boost during coronavirus threat

(MONET) — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, has joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers urging the Office of Management and Budget to work with federal agencies to boost media advertising. In a letter, the members acknowledge how the coronavirus has taken its toll on advertising sales among newspapers, radio and television. Media organizations across the country have furloughed workers, injected pay cuts or made other cutbacks.

“Our radio and television broadcasters and rural newspapers provide local and national news, emergency alerts, educational programs and more to all corners of the United States,” the letter says. “In many rural areas, broadcast stations are the predominant or only form of local information.”

They say it is important for local newspapers, radio and television to continue providing their services during the outbreak so that Americans can stay up to date on the latest information at a time when there’s increased news.

The Senators also want federal funds to state and local governments to have flexibility so they can advertise their programs with local media outlets.

View the letter here.