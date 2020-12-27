Blue and Gold offers streamed games, Superfans opt for in-person tickets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– You may miss the raucous energy typically surrounding the Blue and Gold Basketball Tournament this year, as social distancing guidelines will leave many to watch from the other side of a computer screen, but some die-hard sports fans say they still plan to show up.

The now-75-year-old tournament will offer all games to viewers via live streams. However, fans can still attend in-person with a single-game pass or an all-access pass.

And while the games’ capacities will be limited, already fans are showing their enthusiasm won’t be.

“I wouldn’t miss it for nothin’,” one man, known to many in the Lebanon, MO area as “Sparky the Superfan”, told Ozarks First.

“[I’m] ready to go and watch all the games next week… and get to 215 varsity games like I did last year.”

Sparky says he’s attended Blue and Gold games since the 1980’s and he doesn’t plan on stopping now.

You can watch games on CityLinkTV or MSHSAA.tv.