Blood donations slowed by winter weather around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, MO– Winter weather is causing blood donors to cancel their appointments, according to a press release earlier this morning by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

With reserve levels already low after the holidays, winter weather cancelations are troublesome, even causing one local area blood drive to cancel today with more cancellation possibilities through the end of the week.

After two consecutive holiday weekends, blood reserves have been very slow to rebound with most blood types at very low levels. For type A Negative, O Negative, and AB bloody types, there is only a one-day supply, A Positive and B Positive blood is also at less than optimum reserve levels.

CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim stated, “We hoped to see blood reserve levels build back up quickly after the holidays, but this winter storm is making it difficult for that to happen…On top of the weather impacting blood drives and turnout, we still are being challenged by the latest spike in COVID-19 cases. More drives may be adjusted or canceled through the end of the week, so we are urging all blood donors that have the opportunity to give to do so immediately.”

Successful donors at all CBCO blood drives around the regions will get a soft, warm, and colorful pullover hoodie, perfect for this winter weather.

There are four fixed CBCO donor center locations in the Ozarks with normal operating hours, including:

Springfield 220 W. Plainview Rd. Monday – Friday 8 am – 6 pm Joplin NorthPark Mall Monday – Friday 11 am – 6 pm Bentonville 1400 SE Walton Blvd. Monday – Thursday Friday 11 am – 6 pm 8 am – 2 pm Springdale 3503 S. Thompson St. Monday – Thursday Friday 11 am – 6 pm 8 am – 2 pm

Find a blood drive near you and make an appointment to give HERE.