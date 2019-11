SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks wants to give you an early holiday gift for donating blood.

You can get a movie pass for giving blood at a donation center this Wednesday, Nov. 27.

CBCO says it’s best to make an appointment to give.

The Springfield donor center will be open between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m on Wednesday.

If you give that day, you’ll get a free movie pass from Fandango.

Blood donations drop during the holidays, so now is a critical time to give.