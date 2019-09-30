Black walnut harvesting season is almost here

STOCKTON, Mo. — The fall season brings many traditions with it, like pumpkin spice and Halloween, but it also brings something exclusive to the Ozarks: black walnuts.

Starting Tuesday, Hammons Black Walnuts will be accepting the nut from people all across the Ozarks.

“That’s the first day when people will be able to bring in black walnuts that they’ve picked, by hand, all over the Ozarks, all over southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas and bring them into buying stations all over the area,” Hammons said.

Owner Brian Hammons, says this is one of the best times of the year.

“We don’t really have orchards,” Hammons said. “We don’t rely on commercial orchards. It’s pretty much a wild crop. Folks just bring them in as they gather them.”

Local harvester, Mike Jackson, says he gathers black walnuts every year.

“Me and my 68-year-old mother, we just do this for a hobby. It’s my time to spend time with her. We enjoy it,” said Jackson. “We’ve done it here for the last 20 years and it’s just a bonding time.”

Hammons says a lot of people use the money made from picking black walnuts to go toward buying Christmas gifts.