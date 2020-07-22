Black-owned restaurants to be highlighted in upcoming Midwest Black Restaurant Week event

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Black Restaurant LLC is a national organization that celebrates the various flavors found in African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine through regional cultural events. The City of St. Louis will be included in this year’s inaugural Midwest Black Restaurant Week that begins Friday, July 24th through Sunday, August 2nd.

Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and dessert shops will get the chance to highlight their cooking skills. There are around 55 participating restaurants in the Midwest region, and as of now, four of them are right here in St. Louis: Steve’s Hotdogs, Emmanuel’s Family Restaurant, Prime 55, and Gourmet Soul Restaurant and Catering.

Black Restaurant Week gives people a chance to experience new food and try new places they may have never heard of, and in the midst of this pandemic, help keep these small businesses afloat.

Foodies get to enjoy great food and a series of perks when they try these black-owned restaurants. All restaurants participating in BRW are offering affordable menu options starting from $10. They are getting the community involved as well. Throughout the week guests can vote on their favorite restaurant to receive the Black Plate Award.

You can also participate in BRW Bingo. The bingo card allows you to keep track of the places you have visited, the dishes you ate, and the happy hours you indulged in in hopes of winning a variety of prizes.

If you love food and drinks, the Power of Palate Competition may interest you. It is a virtual cocktail competition to discover which city has the best bartender in a black-owned establishment.

If you are black-owned in the restaurant industry there is still time for you to get involved. You can go to the Black Restaurant Week website and register today. They also provide a list of participating and restaurant dishes for those who plan on getting their taste on.