Black leaders in Kansas City seek police chief’s resignation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights organizations and a group of mostly black pastors are demanding change in how Kansas City police treat black citizens.

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City, the NAACP’s Kansas City, Missouri branch, and More2 on Wednesday called for Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith to resign. They also called for several changes in how the city oversees the police department.

The group of pastors made similar demands earlier Wednesday, although they did not call for Smith’s resignation.

The complaints come after Kansas City endured five days of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.