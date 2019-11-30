Black Friday: Is it as big of a deal as it was years ago?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- With the rise in online shopping and Black Friday deals starting days sometimes weeks before the Friday after Thanksgiving, shoppers and retails wonder if Black Friday is as big of a deal as it used to be.

Many stores in Springfield, from downtown stores to the mall, and even stores on the southside, were all crowded with shoppers looking for those Black Friday deals.

But, with the sales starting Thanksgiving night, Black Friday veterans say it’s not as intense as it used to be.

“The first couple of years that I went, it seems like the sales waited until Friday morning instead of starting Thursday night, and so the early morning rush used to be crazier and a lot more chaos,” says Meleah Morales.

Meleah was shopping with her family at the Battlefield Mall on Friday afternoon.

“When I was a little girl, my mom and I would go stand in the line at Hobby Lobby, you know early in the morning to go in, and get Christmas ornaments or Christmas paper or whatever, and then after the years, it’s kind of changed you know it’s backing it up farther and farther, now it’s Thanksgiving night,” says Sarah Horn as she was shopping at Academy Sports & Outdoors with her husband and three kids.

“It used to just be on Black Friday, so I mean it was mobs of people. Now that it’s on Thanksgiving also, it’s fewer crowd, less crowded on Fridays,” says Sheila Crockett, Meleah’s mother.

Not only are there smaller crowds because the sales are spread through multiple days, but some store owners say people are buying more things online.

“I was surprised to see how easy online stuff was selling today,” says Dillon Kaasa, an employee at Stick It In Your Ear.

“Usually it’s more people, but today it’s been people have been purchasing more. Less people, bigger purchases,” Kaasa continues.

Crockett said the Black Friday shopping experience used to be more stressful.

“Like say the Furby year, I had two kids and the limit was one Furby per person, so I mean people would fight over them in line,” she says.

But a majority of everyone out shopping say they enjoy it for the socializing, something you can’t get on the internet.

“Usually because we’re so tired from being out shopping all day, we make a lot of really funny memories, because we’re a little delirious, and we end up having a lot of inside jokes from all of the silly things that we do while we’re out shopping,” says Morales.

“Sometimes you’ll see somebody checking out a record you’re like hey what’s that? And then all of a sudden you’ve got a whole new catalog that you can explore,” says Toby Gee, a shopper at Stick It In Your Ear.

“We like getting out and being part of the busy crowd.”

The in-person experience also allows you to touch the products you want.

“Shopping online is lonely.”

“The ability to flip through is no different than scrolling online but there’s something that’s just more tactile about the whole experience, intimate if you will.”

“Shopping online, you don’t get the full experience. I mean, it’s very convenient to shop online, delivered right to your door, and ready to go but the girls, they have true girl genes, they like to shop.”

Holiday shopping is not over, there is still Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.