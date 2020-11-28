Black Friday crowds shrink across the country but sales to rise in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Black Friday crowds weren’t as big as usual this year, but early holiday numbers show Americans are ready to spend.

“When I first got here, there were five of six people here,” Jordan Flores, a shopper in New York told news teams.

The pandemic is keeping many Americans at home in 2020, but die-hard shoppers still ventured out for the official start of the holiday shopping season. The National Retail Federation expects sales to increase between 3.6% and 5.2% this year, with stores raking in up to $767 billion.

Marketing experts maintain, smart shopping is all in the timing.

“Black Friday is going to be your best day to get discounts on TVs and appliances,” Ryan Fleisch, Product Marketing Head at Adobe Analytics says.

“But if you are in the market for toys or computers, you’ll want to wait to the weekend following Thanksgiving.”

Retailers like Amazon are expecting a huge jump in sales, prompting fulfillment centers to up staffing and inventory for the holiday rush.