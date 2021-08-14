Birthplace of Route 66 Festival committee helps host vaccination clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival which was to take place August 13 to August 14 but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the festival committee partnered with the Route 66 Car Museum, Jordan Valley Community Health Center`s Mobile Vaccination Unit, Springfield Fire Department, and IAFF Local 152 to host a COVID-19 vaccination

The event was held Saturday, August 14, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum located at 1634 West College Street. People who received a vaccine received free admission to the museum.

“With the surge in the COVID-19 infections and death, unfortunately, our hospitals are having to bring in freezer trailers, refrigerated trailers that handle the dead bodies,” said Bob Stephens, coordinator of the Mobile Vaccine Unit for Jordan Valley Community Health Center. “You know it’s unfortunate for people who have died from this disease, that it’s imperative to get as many people protected as we can.”

Jordan Valley Community Health Center has administered nearly 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines in more than 70 locations. Anyone who is hesitant or has questions about the vaccine is encouraged to call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department`s Vaccine Hotline at 417-874-1211.