Mo. — Hunting season for birds and waterfowl is here starting off with the hunting for 3 types of migratory birds.

The three birds that are allowed to be hunted are Doves, Rails and Snipes.

Each one runs for a different length of time ending in either November or December.

Teal season starts up next weekend on September 7, hunting season for other types of ducks and waterfowl begins later this year in October or November.

Click here for more detail on the hunting seasons.