Biological mother of two missing Hollister girls sentenced for their kidnapping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jamie White, the biological mother of two Hollister girls that went missing a few months ago, has been sentenced on 2 Felony charges of endangering a child.

The two girls were missing from their foster home in June. Authorities suspected White of kidnapping them. White eventually led authorities to a field where she called the girls to come out of hiding.

White was sentenced to 120 days in an Institutional Treatment Program, a program that teaches people the skills to leave behind a life of crime and rehabilitates them to be productive members of society.

She was also sentenced to 15 days in county jail for 2 misdemeanor charges of violation of education requirements for a child.

