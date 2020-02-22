Bills filed for victims of domestic violence

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri House and Senate are giving better protection to victims of domestic violence from their abusers.

According to Laclede County Sheriff David Milsap, the justice system needs to do a better job of working for victim’s crimes.

The bills will prevent the abuser with an active order of protection against them from owning or purchasing a firearm, including someone convicted of domestic violence.

Milsap says they respond to domestic violence calls regularly.

According to My Ozarks Online, those bills have not been assigned a hearing date as of today.

