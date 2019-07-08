Billionaire charged for sex charges involving minors

NEW YORK, NY — More than a decade after reaching a secret plea deal on sex charges involving minors, well-connected billionaire, Jeffrey Epstein, has been hit with similar charges today.

Epstein pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in federal court.

This morning, July 8, prosecutors unsealed a 14-page indictment against him.

The indictment says Epstein sexually exploited dozens of minors as young as 14 in his homes in New York and Florida.

From at least 2002 to at least 2005, he recruited dozens of girls to engage in sex acts and gave them hundreds of dollars in cash.