CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 52-year-old man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Highway 160 this morning, 01/28/2020.

Around 6:20 a.m. Kendal Begley was driving a 2018 Chevrolet 1500 southbound, about one and a half miles north of Highlandville, when he ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

Begley was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.