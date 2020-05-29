UPDATE: Billiards is closing for good, Blue Room “Will survive”

UPDATE 4:02 p.m.

In an interview with Ozarks First, the owner of the Blue Room said the comedy club will be looking for a new location and will see what the future holds for his business.

UPDATE 3:51p.m.

Shortly after Billiards of Springfield announced that it and the Blue Room would be closing, the Blue Room Facebook post said something different.

“The Blue Room will survive but Billiards is dead,” the comedy club’s post read.

Our original story is below.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One of Springfield’s most well-known pool halls is closing.

Billiards of Springfield posted the closure announcement to Facebook on Friday, May 29, 2020, noting that the Blue Room Comedy Club would be closing as well.

According to the Blue Room, that is not the case (see the update above). The Billiards of Springfield Post has since been updated to not include any information about the Blue Room closing.

“As many of you know, we have been a Springfield staple at the corner of Kimbrough and St Louis Street for 35 years now,” the post said in part.

The post failed to list a cause for the closure or a final date of operation.

You can read the entire post below.