Bill to never switch back from Daylight Saving Time entertained by Missouri lawmakers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Every few months, it seems, we as Missourians are adjusting our clocks; either “Springing forward” or “Falling back.” But, this going to and from Daylight Saving Time is a semi-annual, time-honored, and time-centered tradition for which some Missouri lawmakers see no use.

Missouri House Representative Chris Sander’s House Bill 848 is one of three bills of its kind, in that it aims to eliminate these twice-a-year time shifts. Each bill (HB 848, HB 822, and HB 617) would establish the “Daylight Saving as New Standard Time Pact” and adopt Daylight Saving hours as the new Standard Time.

If passed, this bill would have Missouri switch to Daylight Saving Time, but never switch back.

Two things would need to happen before Missouri made its final switch. First, there’d need to be a vote of approval from a majority of Missouri’s state-level lawmakers. Then, three of Missouri’s seven border states would also need to abandon switching to and from Daylight Saving Time.

Sander’s HB 848 was introduced on January 14, 2021. Three months later (to the day), it was “perfected”, meaning all it needs is a vote of approval in the House before heading to the Missouri State Senate.