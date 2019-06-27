Bill de Blasio calls for 70 percent tax rate on wealthy in Dem debate

MIAMI (FOX) – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio sought to establish himself an unapologetic progressive during the first Democratic debate here on Wednesday, saying wealthy Americans should pay 70 percent of income in taxes.

“I want to make it clear: this is supposed to be the party of working people,” de Blasio said during the debate. “Yes, we are supposed to be for a 70 percent tax rate on the wealthy.”

The New York mayor, who has struggled to gain traction in the polls, called for the party to embrace other left-wing proposals. It comes amid the rising popularity in the party for socialist proposals, like “Medicare-for-all” and the “Green New Deal.”

