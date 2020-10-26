Bilingual translator group reassuring language isn’t a barrier during elections

WITCHITA, Ks. — A group of bilingual translators in Kansas wants to make sure a language barrier is not an issue during election season.

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials serves as a source of information for Latinos across America. And this year they’re asking those in Witchita, Kansas to help out.

They’re asking for bilingual volunteers who can answer phone calls and any Spanish questions people may have about elections and voting.

“Oftentimes the Latino community doesn’t get involved in politics because we are not always invited to the table and we don’t have programming that is fully bilingual and fully culturally competent,” said Aude Negrete with the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission.