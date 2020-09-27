Bikers head to Arkansas despite Bikes, Blues, and BBQ cancelation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The annual Bikes, Blues, and Barbeque motorcycle rally was canceled this year, but that didn’t stop dozens of bikers from coming into Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend.

Because of the extra traffic, Fayetteville Police say they will be doing some extra patrols, both for bikers and razorback fans.

The department also says officers are monitoring the number of people on Dickson Street and have a plan in place in case roads need to be blocked off.

For people traveling through there, police recommend keeping an eye out for motorcycles and pedestrians.

Officials say historically, this weekend brings an increase in motorcycle accidents but they haven’t seen any sort of uptick so far.