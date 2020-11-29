Bikers Against Dumb Drivers make Christmas special for kids in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the fourth year in a row, a group of local bikers is making Christmas special for kids who would otherwise go without.

Bikers Against Dumb Drivers purchased gifts for 12 children in four separate families. The money for the presents came from the group’s annual “Easter Keg Hunt” fundraiser.

COVID-19 made the fundraiser impossible this year, so gifts were purchased with leftover money from the previous fundraiser.

Rick Hart is the president of BADD. He says this project is a way to better the community.

“We’re not there when they open them.. but… when we show up with all these gifts, it touches your heart,” Hart said. “It really does, it’s very satisfying and it’s very heartwarming.”

BADD is planning it’s “Easter Keg Hunt” fundraiser for April of 2021, where your donations will help more kids celebrate Christmas next year.