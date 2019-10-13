Bike and music festival held to support Music Therapy of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More than 100 people biked to support those in need of music therapy today, Oct. 12

The ride was part of the second annual Rockin’ Rollin’ Bike and Music Festival.

This festival helps Music Therapy of the Ozarks. This organization’s clients have special needs — they find happiness through music.

Bradley Carter sang the National Anthem before the 40, 20 and 10-mile race.

Carter has down syndrome. He found his music therapy passion 32 years ago.

“My favorite is the people around me,” Carter said.

Bradley was music therapist Morgan Robertson’s first client.

“He is somebody that puts a smile on my face every time he walks in the room,” Robertson said. “So much of what makes music therapy work so well is the relationship between a client and the therapist.”

Every week during therapy, Roberston said they have such a good time together that it doesn’t even feel like work.

A scholarship helps pay for a portion of Carter’s therapy sessions.

Music Therapy of the Ozarks raises money to provide those scholarships.