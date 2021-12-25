Bigfoot in Missouri? Documentary explores sightings near Mark Twain Forest

ST. LOUIS – Is Bigfoot lurking in the forests of Missouri? The answer is yes according to a new documentary by the “Sasquatch Theory”. The YouTube channel just released two new episodes focusing on sightings in Missouri.

One of the episodes talks to four men who report sightings around the Mark Twain Forest area. The documentary says Missouri is one of the top ten states for Sasquatch, also known as Bigfoot, activity.

A man named Matt said he was never a Bigfoot believer.

He says in 2018 he was driving when he saw movement in the woods. He thought it was going to be a deer but it was much bigger. He said he saw something walk right across the road and it was a brown as a “paper sack”. He also said he saw it jump into a nearby ditch and noticed its feet were jet black. He also says the creature had long black hair.

Matt says he was dumbfounded. He also said he learned of other reported sightings in the area.

Matt says he was part of the SEMO Bigfoot and cryptid research group out of Cape Girardeau. So was Bill, the second person interviewed in the documentary.

Bill said he went camping in an area where there reported Bigfoot sightings. He thought he would just get a goodnight’s sleep but it was anything but.

He said he woke up about 1:30 a.m. to a lot of noise including owls. He said he then heard lots of huffing and puffing near his tent. Bill said he jumped and spun around and thought he saw Bigfoot.

“They will let you have the daytime but they don’t want you there at the night,” said Bill in the documentary.

He said he was afraid he wouldn’t make it to his car without getting attacked so he grabbed his loaded .45 and shot towards the creature. Bill says that was a mistake because it was so loud it stirred up the woods. He said he realized maybe other creatures were angry because they thought he shot one of their own.

Another Sasquatch Theory episode released earlier this month took a tour with a member of the SEMO Bigfoot group. That member showed the documentary maker around an area where there were some bigfoot tracks that he says would normally be seen with the naked eye without property tracking abilities.

The episode also discussed theories and possibilities regarding the Sasquatch and its odd behavior.

The show notes also list at least 14 Bigfoot reports out of Missouri.

The creators say if you had a bigfoot sighting please contact them at asquatchtheory@outlook.com.