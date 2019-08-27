Big-name organizations challenge the state of Missouri over voter ID law

COLE COUNTY, Mo. — Big-name organizations are challenging the state of Missouri saying Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft did not provide an adequate education of the change in Missouri’s Voter Identification law.

The ACLU, the NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Missouri are standing together in Cole County where a county judge is reviewing the case.

The League of Women Voters of Missouri says while they don’t believe Missouri should require a photo ID to vote in the first place, they at least would like Secretary Ashcroft to provide an adequate education to voters who may not know of the law’s change. “[He] did not educate people enough and did not provide the amount of funding necessary to do a quality kind of education,” Joan Gentry with the League of Women Voters of Missouri said.

Attorneys for the state say Ashcroft’s 18-month informational campaign easily surpassed the minimum requirement of education.

“Their definition of more than adequately is probably different than ours,” said Gentry.

In the court filing, state attorneys said Ashcroft visited every county in the state, aired over 100,000 television and radio ads statewide, published notices in newspapers in each county, ran millions of online ads through social media and sent thousands of mailers to voters.

Gentry says a decision was supposed to be made last Friday but that hasn’t happened yet.

After the decision is made, it could be appealed to a higher court.

Ashcroft’s office says it will not be commenting on the trial until a decision is made.

